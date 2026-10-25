Ahmadi Vafa bags silver at 2026 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN - Ali Ahmadi Vafa suffered a stunning defeat in the final bout of Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg against Japan’s Koto Gomi, losing by fall despite holding a commanding 7-1 lead, and had to settle for the silver medal.

Uzbekistan’s Alisher Ganiev and Kazakhstan’s Aidos Sultangali won bronze medals.

Earlier in the day, Payam Ahmadi had won a silver medal in the 55 and kg and Gholamreza Farrokhi claimed a gold in the 82kg.

The 2026 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Astana, Kazakhstan on Oct. 24 and 25.