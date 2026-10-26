Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestler Hedayati wins gold at 2026 World Championships

TEHRAN – Fardin Hedayati from Iran won a gold medal at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships on Monday.

He defeated Hungarian Greco-Roman wrestler Dárius Vitek in the final bout of 130kg.

He defeated Romas Fridrikas from Lithuania, Kazakhstan’s Olzhas Syrlybay, China’s Jiang Wenhao and Elias Kuosmanen from Finland on his way to the final match.

The 2026 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Astana, Kazakhstan on Oct. 25-26.