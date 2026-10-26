Greco-Roman wrestler Sohrabi claims gold in 2026 World Championships

TEHRAN – Danial Sohrabi from Iran seized a gold medal at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships on Monday.

He defeated Istvan Vancza from Hungary at the Men's Greco-Roman 72kg.

He had defeated Christoffer Dahlén from Sweden, Kyrgyzstan’s Amantur Ismailov and Russian Mingiian Goriaev before securing his place in the final match.

The 2026 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Astana, Kazakhstan on Oct. 25-26.