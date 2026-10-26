Iran's Greco-Roman team win 2026 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran have secured the Greco-Roman team title at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, following an outstanding performance by their wrestlers on the international stage.

The Iranian squad clinched the championship ahead of the conclusion of the Greco-Roman competitions, underlining the country's dominance in one of its most successful sporting disciplines.

Iran made an impressive start to the tournament, collecting one gold, two silver and one bronze medal in the first four weight categories before securing additional places in the finals.

Gholamreza Farokhi delivered Iran's first gold medal in the 82kg division, defeating Turkey's Yuksel Saricicek 5-1 in the final.

At 55kg, Payam Ahmadi claimed silver after losing 3-1 to Azerbaijan's Eldaniz Azizli in the gold-medal contest.

Ali Ahmadi Vafa also earned silver in the 60kg category, narrowly missing out on gold after being pinned by Japan's Koto Gomi despite holding a 7-1 lead.

Iran's fourth medal came through Ali Oskou in the 77kg division. He secured bronze with a 4-3 victory over Uzbekistan's Nekibov.

The Iranian team's impressive campaign continued as Saeid Esmaeili and Alireza Mohmadi advanced to the finals in the 67kg and 87kg categories, respectively.

Esmaeili defeated Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov in the semifinals, while Mohmadi booked his place in the final with a commanding 10-1 victory over Armenia's Gevorg Tadevosyan.

Danial Sohrabi at 72kg and Fardin Hedayati at 130kg also won two gold medals, while Olympic and world champion Mohammadhadi Saravi seized a bronze medal at 97kg.