Firm Decision, Prerequisite to Success A martial art player should all the time have a firm and not dubious determination during fighting. In other words, a kung fu player should not be hesitant about performing defensive and attacking techniques.

Fighting is not just a physical encounter between two people. It can be defined as a battle of thoughts. The martial art player with superior thought is undoubtedly the winner of bout.

Practice for Decisive Action

The martial art players use wooden posts in kung fu and aikido in order to acquire mental steadiness. The masters also apply these poles for training the amateurs how to prevent mental engagement with various decisions. To achieve this important objective, they urge the trainees to keep themselves upright on the pickets in different figures and experience tranquility and balance in stillness.

In the next stage, the amateur martial art players should perform different types of movements to acquire the necessary serenity and balance in motion as well. It seems the said practice strengthens the player just physically, but it helps him gain mental steadiness, leading to decisive action while defending or making an attack.

The interesting point is that contrary to its manifestation -- harsh physical conflict -- kung fu deals more with soul and spiritual matters.