Drug Trafficking a Major Problem in Iran

TEHRAN - Airport POLICE announced on Monday, that more that 32 kilograms of narcotics have been seized in the Mehrabad International Airport, adding that four smugglers who had concealed the drugs in their luggage and intended to board flights to Britain and Germany were arrested and handed to the Judicial authorities.

Also in Hamedan Province, according to what is reported by the Public Relations Department of anti-drug Police, 14 kg of opium has been confiscated by the police in Razan township.

The drugs were seized in a search carried out in the domicile of a drug dealer in Razan, the same source said adding that 7 other drug smugglers were also arrested and handed over to the Judicial authorities. According to the reports some 30 kg of different kinds of drugs has been seized from the drug traffickers in the Hamedan since the start of the current Iranian year. Iran is a major route in the drug trade, which originates from sources in Afghanistan and Pakistan to markets in the Persian Gulf, Europe, and beyond. Drug trafficking is a major security problem along Iran's 900-kilometer eastern border with Afghanistan, a major producer of narcotic drugs. Security problems have intensified in recent months with reports of armed bandits holding civilians in the region hostage for ransom or as drug sellers.

Iran's government spent nearly $20 million last year in the fight against drug trafficking and has armed thousands of villagers along its eastern border to help combat traffickers. Official reports say 3,100 Iranian police officers have been killed in drug-related battles throughout Iran over the past two decades.

Iran law imposes death penalty for possession of more than 30 grams of heroin or five kilograms of opium.