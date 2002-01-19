Pappas Birdie Blitz Earns Share of Bob Hope Lead

LA QUINTA, California -- South African Deane Pappas produced a sizzling back nine to join Americans Kirk Triplett and Duffy Waldorf in a share of the third round lead at the $4 million Bob Hope classic on Friday.

Pappas, 34, a former room-mate of John Daly at the University of Arkansas, birdied six of the final nine holes at Bermuda Dunes to finish with a nine-under-par round of 63 and a 19-under-par total of 197.

The trio were one stroke clear of overnight leader John Senden (69) of Australia and Americans Brandel Chamblee (68), Cameron Beckman (64) and Jerry Kelly (65), Reuters reported.

Jay Haas was alone in eighth place on 199, one shot ahead of David Berganio, Chris Dimarco, Justin Leonard and Craig Stadler.

Triplett, 39, with only one win on tour -- at the 2000 Nissan Open -- posted a bogey-free 64 with eight birdies.

Waldorf, 39, who is seeking his fifth victory on the circuit, had five birdies on the back nine on the way to his 64.

Pappas, who earned the right to compete on tour after coming fifth on the buy.com money list in 2001, has never finished higher than 12th in a U.S. PGA event and his 63 was six strokes better than his previous best round this year.

After a tough day with the putter on Thursday, Pappas opened his round with a birdie at the third hole. He bogeyed the fifth but that was his only mistake of the day as he followed with three straight birdies.

--- Birdie Blitz ---

After reaching the turn in 33 -- three under -- he birdied five of the next six holes. Two pars followed at the 16th and 17th before he finished off with another birdie at the last.

"I drove the ball well and I hit a lot of good iron shots pretty close to the hole," said Pappas.

"I missed a couple of short putts for birdies but made a couple (of long ones)."

Triplett said he didn't hit top form during his 64 but he took full advantage of several birdie opportunities.

"I made a couple of putts and a couple of good saves," he said. "I really didn't have my best round but I made the most of my birdie chances -- and there it is, eight-under, no mistakes."

Waldorf, who has had only one bogey in the opening three rounds, was pleased with his game.

"I've been playing well all week," Waldorf said. "I really have gotten a little better all the time ... I made only one bogey in 54 holes and that's made a big difference in my scoring."

One of the day's highlights came at the Tamarisk Country Club, where Scott Verplank recorded a hole-in-one at the 204-yard fifth hole. He finished with a 67 for a total of 205.

The 90-hole event is a pro-am featuring some of the biggest stars in film, music and sport, including Joe Pesci, Samuel I. Jackson, Michael Bolton, Alice Cooper, Roger Clemens and Emmitt Smith.

The tournament is being staged over four courses in the Californian desert.

In addition to Bermuda Dunes and the Tamarisk Country Club, the competitors are playing at Indian Wells and the PGA West/Palmer Course.