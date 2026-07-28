Kordestan sets up Arbaeen handicraft markets along border route

TEHRAN – Iran's western Kordestan province has established volunteer service stations, handicrafts markets and tourism promotion programs along routes leading to the Bashmaq border crossing as Arbaeen pilgrims begin traveling to Iraq, provincial officials said on Tuesday.

Pouya Talebnia, director general of Kordestan's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, said a volunteer service station, or mawkeb, is being prepared near Lake Zarivar on the Marivan-Bashmaq route to provide services for pilgrims heading to Iraq, IRNA reported.

Talebnia said the Bashmaq border is among Iran's most suitable exit points for Arbaeen pilgrims because of its favorable weather conditions during the pilgrimage season.

He said a handicrafts market has been established on the route used by returning pilgrims in cooperation with Marivan's governor's office and municipality, allowing local artisans to sell their products while promoting the tradition of purchasing local souvenirs.

In addition to Bashmaq, Talebnia said another handicrafts exhibition, sales center and volunteer service station have been planned in Qorveh, which serves as an entry point for pilgrims traveling through Kordestan province.

He added that tourism attractions across Kordestan would also be introduced at the service stations in an effort to encourage pilgrims to return to the province as tourists in the future.

According to the latest figures released by Iran's Interior Ministry, more than two million people have registered on the Samah online platform used to organize Arbaeen pilgrims.

Around 750,000 pilgrims have so far crossed into Iraq through six border crossings, Mehran, Shalamcheh, Chazabeh, Khosravi, Tamarchin and Bashmaq, to participate in the annual pilgrimage.

According to Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, 22 government agencies are providing services to pilgrims using available resources and facilities. He added that more than 3,500 mawkebs have been established in Iran and Iraq, while transportation has been arranged to facilitate pilgrims' journeys to and from Iraq.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, held 40 days after Ashura, commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shia Muslims and grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Each year, millions of pilgrims travel to the Iraqi city of Karbala to attend one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

AM