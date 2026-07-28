Iranian youth attending intl. cybersecurity camp in Russia

TEHRAN – Seven young experts from Iran are participating in the third international cybersecurity camp, titled Positive Hack Camp, being held in Moscow, Russia, from July 25 to August 9.

Positive Hack Camp is an annual educational program on practical cybersecurity for young information security specialists from Russia and other countries. Organized by Positive Technologies with the support of the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, the event focuses on exploring practical methods of cyber defense, penetration testing, and ethical hacking. It has brought together one hundred young people from 20 countries, Mehr news agency reported.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali attended the event and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony.

Referring to the world’s unprecedented progress in the digital realm presents unparalleled opportunities, as well as threats that jeopardize the security, economy, and national sovereignty of nations.

Cyberspace has become the primary arena for competition for influence, where traditional borders have effectively disappeared, Jalali noted.

In recent years, both countries’ critical infrastructure—including energy and water supply networks, transport, banking and communications systems—had been subjected to sophisticated attacks by state and non-state actors driven by political, economic or sabotage-related motives, Caliber.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The bitter experience highlights that “We need strategic planning, sustained investment in human capital and effective international cooperation,” the ambassador added.

According to Jalali, Tehran and Moscow have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding on combating cybercrimes.

Iranian, Russian companies to bolster ICT ties

In December 2025, top Iranian and Russian tech companies signed five memoranda of understanding (MOUs) on artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, smart government, blockchain and fintech, regulators, technology parks, and post services, to promote cooperation in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

The MOUs were signed in Russia during the fifth Iran-Russia ICT Forum held from December 6 to 7, IRNA reported.

An Iranian delegation led by the deputy ICT Minister for Technology and Innovation, Meysam Abedi, attended the forum.

Referring to the strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, Jalali said the two countries have a high capacity, and the expansion of collaborations will be beneficial to both sides.

For his part, Alexander Shoitov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, said the memoranda of understanding and the agreements reached today are the result of ongoing efforts over the past few years.

“Today, we are celebrating the results of our hard work over many years with the companies collaborating. We can confidently say cooperation is definitely going on.

So far, the two countries have signed many memoranda of understanding, but there are still new areas of cooperation opening up in our interactions that benefit the people of the two nations,” Shoitov further noted.

Abedi, for his part, said the reached agreements are the result of three years of continuous cooperation between the ICT ministries of the two countries.

He called on Iranian and Russian companies to seriously follow up on the implementation of the MOUs and agreements, and to remove probable obstacles with the help of the government departments of the two countries.

The official went on to propose locating a third country as the joint market for Iranian-Russian products on the agenda, expressing hope that the two countries would sign MOUs on a joint market by the sixth forum.

MT/MG