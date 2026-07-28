Amouzad targets world gold with relentless determination

TEHRAN – Iran's world silver medalist Rahman Amouzad says he is prepared to give everything in pursuit of a gold medal at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships, describing every training session with the national team as "a battle."

The 65kg freestyle wrestler said Iran's national team is enduring grueling training camps despite the scorching summer heat as it prepares for the World Championships in Kazakhstan.

"Our training sessions have been extremely demanding. Endurance running is one of the toughest parts of wrestling preparation. We have about three to four months until the World Championships, and we're fighting every day to reach the podium. Every training session in the national team camp feels like a battle. We have to fight our way through this journey," Amouzad said.

The 23-year-old insisted that weather conditions make no difference to the team's determination.

"We train under the toughest conditions. It doesn't matter whether it's hot or cold. We train in every kind of weather because our goal is more important than anything else. We want to make our people and our families proud. We fight, we embrace the hardships, and in fact, we enjoy overcoming them."

Looking ahead to the World Championships, Amouzad made his ambitions clear.

"I will fight with all my heart to achieve the best possible result. I'll leave everything on the mat. I don't focus on my opponents; I focus on improving my own strengths and eliminating my weaknesses. God willing, I'll fight for the world title."