Persepolis through the eyes of Iran’s martyred leader

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred in his office on February 28, the first day of the recent war imposed on Iran by the United States and the Israeli regime. Farewell ceremonies and funeral processions are scheduled to take place from July 4 to July 9 in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, and Iraq.

As the nation prepares to honor his memory, his visit to Persepolis has been revisited as one of the clearest examples of his views on the relationship between Iran’s history, national identity, and cultural heritage.

The visit took place during an official trip to Fars province in December 1988, when Ayatollah Khamenei was serving as Iran’s president. Earlier that day, he addressed a large gathering in Marvdasht, emphasizing national unity, vigilance against foreign domination, and the country’s post-war reconstruction following the end of the Iran-Iraq War.

Later, accompanied by provincial officials, he toured Persepolis, the monumental ceremonial capital of the ancient Achaemenid Empire. At the conclusion of the visit, he signed the site’s guestbook, leaving behind a message that has since become one of the most significant statements outlining his approach to Iran’s historical and cultural heritage.

According to Miras-e Aria, in the note, he identified what he called two bright aspects of Persepolis. The first was the extraordinary creativity, artistic talent, and craftsmanship of the Iranian people, whose achievements have continued to inspire admiration after more than two millennia. The second was the enduring historical lesson embedded in the site: that governments founded on domination and tyranny ultimately disappear, while the cultural and civilizational achievements of nations survive.

Referring to the divine laws governing history, he wrote that oppressive powers fade away, but the legacy of civilizations remains as a source of knowledge, reflection, and inspiration.

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded by emphasizing the importance of protecting historical monuments, describing them as a valuable treasure and reserve in which one can observe history, humanity, and the divine traditions governing societies, and stressing that they must be preserved for future generations.

His remarks have long been viewed as a concise articulation of his cultural vision—one that regarded Iran’s historical monuments not merely as archaeological remains, but as enduring symbols of the nation’s identity, civilizational continuity, and collective memory.

Persepolis, also known as Parseh or Takht-e Jamshid (“Throne of Jamshid”), is situated on the fertile plain of Marvdasht in Fars province. Founded by Darius the Great around 518 BCE, it served as the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire and hosted Nowruz celebrations as well as delegations from across the empire.

Renowned for its monumental palaces, audience halls, towering columns, and intricate stone reliefs, Persepolis ranks among the world’s greatest archaeological treasures. It was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1979 in recognition of its Outstanding Universal Value. Although the city was sacked by Alexander the Great in 330 BCE, its majestic ruins continue to attract scholars and visitors from around the globe, standing as a lasting testament to the artistic, architectural, and cultural achievements of ancient Persia.

AM