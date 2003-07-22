EU, Influenced by U.S., Zionist Lobbies

U.S. President George W. Bush warned both Iran and Syria, on Monday, accusing them of unacceptable conduct in supporting and harboring terrorism. He also said that the two states would be “held accountable” and that terrorism undermined prospects for the Middle East peace.

In another development, the European foreign ministers meeting in Brussels in a joint declaration on Monday demanded Iran's “urgent and unconditional acceptance” of an additional protocol under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which would allow surprise inspections of its nuclear sites.

The EU ministers also voiced their "deep concern" over the human rights situation in Iran following the arrests of students and journalists during demonstrations against government over the past month and a half. They also expressed “deep shock” at the death of the arrested Iranian-Canadian photojournalist Zahra Kazemi, who died of brain hemorrhage after being arrested last month and allegedly beaten up.

At the same time, Israeli Foreign Minister Silvan Shalom, on a visit to Brussels, had warned the European Union ministers that Iran is threatening the stability not only of the region but of the entire world with its nuclear program and the development of a new ballistic missile.

Bush's comments on Monday that Syria and Iran continue to harbor and assist terrorists, is totally unacceptable. It must be pointed out that it is the United States that in the very mean time is harboring terrorists in Iraq. Iran has not harbored terrorists and in fact has been fighting against them. It is the United States that is harboring terrorists because every corner of Iraq is controlled by Americans right now. The United States is also supporting armed Iranian rebels operating from Iraq, allowing them to stay and function in Iraq even though the group is a registered terrorist organization.

If President Bush has the al-Qaeda organization in mind as terrorists, then not only Iran is not harboring them but it has arrested them and sent them back to their countries of origin and even put them in prison.

The Zionist lobby's efforts leveling unfounded allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and putting pressure on the U.S. and the EU have recently gained momentum. Its efforts started simultaneously with the increase in martyrdom-seeking operation of the Palestinian nation against the Israeli regime and Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's oppressive measures against Palestinians.

Also concurrent with developments, the Iraqi people's attacks on the U.S. and British occupying forces have increased too.

It is crystal clear that in a bid to detract world attention from their problems, both the U.S. and the Zionist regime have intensified their assaults on Iran.

Regardless of the fact the European Union's recent statement on Iran is an open interference in a sovereign state's domestic affairs, basically the EU has proved that it is heavily influenced by the U.S. and the Zionist lobby with respect to its political stance.

Unfortunately, it looks as though the union is concerned more about the fate and interests of the Zionist regime, than being concerned about its own interests in the Islamic countries in the Middle East region. The EU should bear in mind that even if the regime in Israel accepted the Road Map peace plan, it would not have a place among the Islamic nations in the region. RA/MR