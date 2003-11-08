Bush, the Boy Who Cried Wolf

Taking a close look at the policies of U.S. President George W. Bush one gets the impression that he is like the boy who cried wolf. Every day he finds new enemies for the international community and accuses another country of trying to produce weapons of mass destruction and being a threat to world peace. One day it is Afghanistan and the next day Iraq.

However, neither UN weapons inspectors nor U.S. troops were able to find weapons of mass destruction after occupying those countries. The U.S. government tells such big lies that the United States should be called the empire of lies.

The U.S. lies are the result of its double standards on issues such as human rights, weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, and the Middle East crisis. On the other hand, the White House describes Israel as a good country, even though it has a terrible human rights record and is known to possess nuclear weapons, but describes the Palestinians as undemocratic.

This boy who cried wolf is now saying that Islam is not against democracy. However, he is actually trying to advance his campaign to change Islamic governments and replace them with his own version of democracies. Also, the fact that the U.S. has cast a covetous eye on the Middle East shows that White House officials seek to dominate the Islamic states and have started a campaign of lies to realize that goal.

A few weeks ago, Robert Collier of the San Francisco Chronicle interviewed me. Collier told me that he still believes Bush lacks a legal mandate to be U.S. president and that he in fact stole the election from his rival Al Gore. Now how can Bush dare to prepare a list of Muslim nations and start evaluating the quality of democracy that the governments of those nations are practicing?! He is not a true Christian and has waged a crusade against Muslim states. So, how does he have the nerve to speak about the compatibility of Islam and democracy?

The U.S. president’s remarks should ring alarm bells for Islamic states. Muslim nations must wake up and not be deceived by Bush’s massive lies. They should never allow U.S. warmongers, whose hearts are filled with hatred of Muslims, to occupy Islamic states one by one.

I predict that if the U.S. and the Zionists ever succeeded in bringing the Islamic world under their control, White House hawks would then begin to question the democracy of European states in yet another struggle to serve the interests of the Zionists.

History has shown that the policies of dictators only produce animosity and eventually lead to their demise. And the story of the boy who cried wolf shows that liars such as Bush will experience the same fate. The important point is that the sheep ruled by the U.S. president should try to escape the imminent catastrophe which his tricks are about to cause.