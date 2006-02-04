Belarus said to block U.S.-EU visit over elections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The State Department said on Friday that a high-level visit to Belarus by U.S. and European Union officials has been canceled because Belarusian authorities would not issue visas.

"We are both disappointed by the failure of the Belarusian authorities to take this opportunity to engage in an open and frank dialogue with the international community," said State Department spokesman Sean McCormack.

The officials, Robert Cooper, the EU's Director General for External and Political-Military Affairs and Dan Fried, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Europe, had planned the trip to discuss upcoming Presidential elections in Belarus.

"We both believe that it is vital that Presidential elections on 19 March be conducted in a free and fair manner," McCormack said.