Taremi rejects move to Brazilian Serie A club

TEHRAN – Iran international Mehdi Taremi has turned down the opportunity to join Brazilian Serie A side Vasco da Gama, according to Brazilian outlet GE Globo.

The report said Vasco had identified the Iranian striker as a potential reinforcement as the club looks to strengthen their squad. While the Rio de Janeiro-based club were finalizing deals for defender Nelson Deossa and midfielder Santiago Sosa, it was also in the market for a new forward.

Taremi emerged as one of the names under consideration, but the report said the 33-year-old has no interest in moving to Brazilian football at this stage of his career.

Currently with Greek club Olympiacos, Taremi was reportedly approved by Vasco's football department and recommended to sporting director Admar Lopes and head coach Pedro Emanuel, both of whom are familiar with his successful spell at Portuguese giants Porto.

During his four seasons at Porto, Taremi made 182 appearances and contributed to 138 goals, scoring and assisting at an impressive rate. He later joined Inter Milan, where he served as a backup to first-choice strikers Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

Vasco da Gama currently sit 17th in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings with 21 points and are battling to avoid relegation. The club are seeking attacking reinforcements, but Taremi has ruled out a move to Brazil for now.