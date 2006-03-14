Rezaii urges Europe to deter U.S. unilateralism

TEHRAN – In a meeting with the German ambassador to Tehran Baron Paul Von Maltzahn on Tuesday, Expediency Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaii urged Europe to adopt a more active role against U.S. unilateralism in the world.

Iran fully cooperated with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the European trio of France, Germany, and Britain over the past three years but the United States prevented the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program to be resolved in a calm manner, Rezaii stated.

“Despite this Iran will continue international cooperation without backing down from its rights,” he added.

The accusations that are leveled against Iran by the United States will make the Iranians more determined to defend their rights, he told the ambassador.

Rezaii described Iran’s relations with Germany as more positive than with other European countries and expressed hope that Germany will keep its positive historical record in relation to Iran.

He said that Iran has managed to strike a balance between freedom and religion.

Presidential elections that have been held in the country so far demonstrate the importance of democracy in Iran, he said, adding that challenging Iran means challenging democracy and wisdom.

For his part, Maltzahn said that it is Iran’s undeniable right to make peaceful use of nuclear energy and expressed hope that Iran’s nuclear standoff would be resolved through talks.

Germany seeks to boost its ties with the Islamic Republic in all areas, he stated.