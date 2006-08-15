Peretz says Israel should prepare for talks with Syria

JERUSALEM (AFP) - Israeli Defense Minister Amir Peretz said on Tuesday that his country should prepare for talks with Syria, one of the main backers of Hezbollah that Israel failed to destroy with its war in Lebanon.

"Every war creates opportunities for a broadened political process ... We must establish talks with Lebanon and prepare the conditions for a dialogue with Syria," Peretz said.

More than a month of Israeli bombardment of Lebanon and Hezbollah rocket fire on Israel ended with a fragile truce on Monday.

Besides Hezbollah, the main sticking point between Syria and Israel are the Golan Heights, invaded and occupied by Israel in 1967. Talks on the territory, which has been all-but annexed by Israel, broke off in 2000.

Previous attempts by Syria to restart the talks have been rebuffed by Israel.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday said he was proud to support Hezbollah against Israel -- which he described as "an enemy" -- calling resistance against the Jewish state legitimate.

Assad said "peace would involve Israel returning occupied lands to their owners and restoring their rights", adding however that he didn't expect peace "in the near future".