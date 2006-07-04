Brazilian critic Merten acclaims Iranian cinema

TEHRAN -- Brazilian critic Luiz Carlos Merten Tuesday praised Iran’s Cinema Panorama underway in Sao Paulo, a state in southern Brazil.

“Iranian cinema has always surprised me and I’m awaiting the new generation of Iranian filmmakers,” the jury member of the Caméra d'Or of the Cannes Film Festival 2006 added.

Organized by the Experimental and Documentary Film Center (EDFC), Iran’s Cinema Panorama that features 12 documentaries, feature-length movies, and short films runs until July 9.

“Stone Blossoms” by Azizollah Hamidnejad, “He” by Rahbar Qanbari, “The Butterflies Are Just a Step Behind” by Mohammad-Ebrahim Moayyeri, and the documentaries “Long Silence” by Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, “Internet” by Reza Haeri, and “Milkan” by Minu Kiani are among the works.

Short films “Circle” by Mohammad Shirvani, “Opposite Trench” by Bayram Fazli, “Aan” by Pupak Mozaffari, and animations “The Hole” by Vahid Nasirian, and “Coffee Fortunetelling” by Sara Saeidan are also included.

Sao Paulo’s artistic and cultural monthly “Bravo” also honored the program in an article.