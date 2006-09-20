Thirteen dead in Ukraine mine blast

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -- An explosion caused by a buildup of gas killed 13 miners and injured more than 60 on Wednesday in the heart of eastern Ukraine's Donbass coalfield, officials said.

Ukraine's Emergencies Ministry said search operations had finished at the Zasyadko mine in Donetsk, the center of the coalfield, where the explosion occurred more than 1,000 meters (3,300 feet) below the surface.

"Thirteen miners have died. The others have been brought to the surface. The search operation is over," ministry spokeswoman Yelena Khlysyuk said by telephone.

Another official put the number of injured at 61 including 41 suffering from gas inhalation.

Earlier statements said 172 miners had been evacuated from the mine and around 40 could be missing.

Officials said the explosion at just after 5 a.m. was caused by a mixture of coal powder and methane.

Accidents are frequent occurrences in Ukraine's coal mines which are plagued by a lack of cash and poor maintenance.

In August 2001, more than 50 miners died in a blast at the Zasyadko mine. A similar blast at the mine in July 2002 killed more than 20.

In post-Soviet Ukraine's largest pit accident, 80 miners died in March 2000 in a coal dust explosion at a colliery near the eastern town of Luhansk.