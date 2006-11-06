Iran to attain ‘Smart Pig’ know-how in two years

TEHRAN – Iran is going to attain ‘smart pig’ technology in two years, research and study director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) told ISNA on Monday.

“An agreement has been inked with one of the Jihad Research Company’s affiliates to establish and implement smart pig run in the country,” Saeed Pakseresht continued, adding that acquisition of this technology will stop the imports and save the nation a great deal of money.

Moreover, NIGC is in the process of prioritizing the research plans for next 3-5 years which is to be completed in two months. “Experts are busy with putting together a priority list,” he said.

Pig is a spheroid implement used to displace liquid hydrocarbons from natural gas pipelines for cleaning and trouble-shooting purposes. They are also called signaling and batching pigs.