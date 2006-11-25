Era of Muslims’ humiliation is over: Majlis speaker

ZAHEDAN, Sistan-Baluchestan Prov. (IRNA) -- Majlis Speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel said on Saturday that the era of Muslims' humiliation is over.

He made the remarks at a public gathering in the provincial capital of Zahedan, adding that due to the blessings of Islam the current century is marked by the vigilance of Muslims.

"This is a time when hegemonic powers and world arrogance can no more take Muslims captive and control them.

"Today, the entire world of Islam is vigilant and the struggles of the Palestinian people is an example of their resistance to tyranny," he noted.

He pointed to the 33-day resistance of Lebanon's Hezbollah against the Zionist regime as a sign of their unity and faith in God Almighty.

"Today, enemies wish to sow the seed of discord among Shias and Sunnis and pit them against each other," he said.

He urged that at the present age Muslims should become more unified and that Shias, Sunnis and Baluchis from Sistan-Baluchestan province should cooperate closely just as brothers.

"The enemies of Islam attempt to disrupt Muslims vigilance, lay their hands over the wealth of Islamic lands and plunder their oil reserves.

"To achieve such as goal, they are attempting to sow the seed of discord among Muslims," he added.

Turning to the plots of hegemonic powers and the mischievous efforts of the enemies in Iraq, he said that they have similar approach to Iran.

He added that however, they are ignorant of 1,400-year peaceful coexistence between Shiites and Sunnis.

Haddad-Adel arrived in Sistan-Baluchestan Province Saturday morning on a three-day visit.