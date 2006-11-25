Russia agrees with Ukraine on increased oil transit in 2007

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti) — Russia's state pipeline operator Transneft has agreed with Ukrainian state-owned pipeline company Ukrtransnafta to increase the volume of oil transiting through Ukraine in 2007, a spokesman for the Russian company said Friday.

Semyon Vainshtok, the head of the Russian company, agreed with Ihor Kiryushin, the head of the Ukrainian company, to increase Ukraine's annual oil transit primarily via the Brody-Odessa and Druzhba oil pipelines, particularly by 5 million tons (36.75 million barrels) via the Odessa-Brody pipeline.

"We are currently transporting oil through this pipeline at a volume of 3.7 million tons (27.2 million barrels) a year," Kiryushin said.

He added that the issue of the oil transit price would be discussed in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, in the near future.

The European Union, which imports more than a quarter of its oil and natural gas from Russia via Ukrainian pipelines, faced a brief disruption last winter when Moscow suspended gas deliveries to Ukraine over a price dispute, sparking doubts over Russia's reliability as a supplier.

Ukrtransnafta was established in June 2001 to manage and operate the transportation of oil by pipelines throughout Ukraine. It operates three main oil pipeline systems in Ukraine, namely the Druzhba Main Oil Pipeline, the Prydniprovski Main Oil Pipeline and Brody-Odessa Pipeline.