Japanese crude oil imports down 9.2% in Oct., down 6 month in row

KYODO (Kyodo News) — Japanese crude oil imports dropped 9.2 percent in October from a year earlier to 118.94 million barrels for the sixth straight month of decline, the Natural Resources and Energy Agency said Thursday.

Imports from the Middle East accounted for 89.8 percent of the total, down 1.0 percentage point from a year earlier for the second consecutive monthly fall, the agency, under the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said in a preliminary report.

Saudi Arabia was Japan's largest oil supplier, with its exports to Japan up 6.5 percent in October from the year before to 38.62 million barrels.

The United Arab Emirates ranked second with shipments falling 17.9 percent to 27.74 million barrels. Qatar was third with exports to Japan growing 5.3 percent to 13.96 million barrels.

Iran came fourth with shipments down 26.0 percent to 12.01 million barrels. Kuwait ranked fifth with exports to Japan down 15.3 percent to 8.37 million barrels.

Domestic petroleum product output contracted 10.9 percent to 16.66 million kiloliters for the fifth straight monthly fall. One kiloliter equals 6.29 barrels.

Petroleum product sales in Japan rose 0.9 percent to 18.04 million kl for the first increase in six months.