Anti-Iran resolution not will not impact nuclear advancement: ex-foreign minister

MASHHAD -- The recent UN Security Council resolution adopted under the influence of the United States and Britain to pressure Iran will have no impact on Tehran’s nuclear achievements, former foreign minister Dr. Ali-Akbar Velayati said on Sunday.

The UN Security Council issued a resolution on December 23 that imposes sanctions on Iran’s trade in nuclear material and technology.

“The adoption of an anti-Iranian resolution was not unexpected at all,” the senior adviser to Supreme Leader on international affairs told the Mehr News Agency in capital city of Mashhad, Khorassan Razavi Province.

“With regards to all preparatory measures taken by the United States and Britain, the resolution was eventually passed as it was predicted earlier.

“However, the destiny of Islamic Republic of Iran’s civilian nuclear programs is not dependent on the issuance of a resolution by foreign countries because it is a domestic expertise.

“The recent resolution will never discourage Iran from continuing its nuclear research and activities; rather it will make the Iranian government and nation more resolute to go on with these activities.”

Velayati slammed the Western countries especially the United States and Britain for applying double standards toward Iran’s nuclear program which is within the framework of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“Concurrent with the adoption of Resolution 1737 against Iran, the Zionist regime’s prime minister admitted that Israel possesses nuclear weapons, but the Security Council failed to respond to this confession.

“Since the victory of Islamic Revolution (1979), Iran has never halted efforts to materialize its long-term legitimate objectives, and to this end, the Iranian people are afraid of nothing,” he said. Velayati welcomed a bill that Majlis passed on Wednesday obliging the government to revise its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“This ratification is valuable because the Iranian nation’s representatives have unanimously backed it.”

The bill also requires the government to accelerate its drive to master nuclear technology in a reaction to the UN resolution.

As long as there is such unity among the nation and the government branches no one should ever be concerned about any resolution, Velayati added.