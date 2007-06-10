Iranian, Nicaraguan presidents call for just world order

TEHRAN -- The presidents of Iran and Nicaragua said on Sunday that they want to establish a just world order.

Iran and Nicaragua will work together to establish a world order based on peace and justice, President Mahmud Ahmadinejad told reporters after welcoming his Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport.

“We hope we can change the current world order and create a new order based on the global economic situation,” Ortega told reporters.

In this different new world order, relations between governments should be based on democracy, imperialism and capitalism should be eradicated, and “we should create a peaceful world,” Ortega stated.

The countries of the Global South are at a critical point in history and the time is ripe for unity among the countries of the South, the Nicaraguan president said.

The Iranian president visited Managua in January shortly before Ortega took office.

Ahmadinejad said Iran’s Islamic Revolution happened at the same time as Nicaragua’s revolution, and since then, the two countries have forged strong ties. “Although the two countries’ relations stagnated for a while, the two nations favor expansion of ties,” Ahmadinejad added.

Ortega said that he had come to Iran to boost Nicaragua’s ties with the Islamic Republic.

“We have freely chosen our friends and have not asked for anyone’s permission,” he noted.

Independent countries can bring prosperity for their people

In their first round of talks on Sunday, the presidents of Iran and Nicaragua said independent countries can bring prosperity for their people.

Pointing to the similar views of the officials of the two countries, the two presidents, who consider themselves defenders of the oppressed, called for the expansion of Tehran-Managua ties in various fields in order to realize their great potential for cooperation.

Ahmadinejad and Ortega insisted on the need to maintain the revolutionary spirit and to use God-given natural resources properly.

The two sides suggested that the promotion of cooperation in agriculture, fishing, electricity production, animal husbandry, and the construction of ports and power plants could help strengthen their ties.

Independent countries can prepare the ground for the development and welfare of their nations by sharing experiences and achievements in different fields, the two presidents noted and pointed to the major powers’ efforts to plunder the wealth of other nations.

They also said that accelerating and expanding cooperation between free and independent nations in the form of regional and international treaties is the only way to counter the hegemonic powers.

The Iranian president said Tehran desires to share its experiences and expertise with Nicaragua in all fields.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide the necessary training to Nicaraguan farmers with the aim of increasing the income and welfare of the people of the country,” Ahmadinejad declared.

He went on to say that development is achieved through hard work, patience, and resistance.

Ortega said there are great opportunities for investment in his country and Iranian investors are given priority.

Iranian businessmen can invest in the energy, tourism, agricultural, and industrial sectors as they wish, he added.

Ortega also said Nicaragua is in dire need of electricity and Iran’s pledge to build power plants in the country is very good news for the Nicaraguan people.