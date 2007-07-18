After a muscle strain

A pulled muscle, also called a muscle strain, is frequently caused by exercising a muscle that hasn't been properly stretched or warmed up.

Here are suggestions on what to do if you've pulled a muscle, courtesy of the Loyola University Health System: -- When you feel ready to exercise again, slowly work your way back to your previous level of activity. -- Start out with low-impact exercises such as swimming, biking, or walking. -- Stretch your muscles before exercising or playing sports. -- Ask your doctor about using support bandages to protect your muscles and surrounding joints. -- Don't resume your normal level of exercise until you are no longer in pain, and your doctor says it's safe. (HealthDay News