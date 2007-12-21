Art of music remains obscure in Iran

TEHRAN -- The first edition of the Music Exhibit will be held from December 28 to January 4 at the venue of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

“The Music Exhibit will be an influential event since the art of music remains an obscure subject in Iran,” Iran’s National Orchestra conductor Farhad Fakhreddini told Mehr News Agency, MNA reported on Friday.He said that it is regrettable that the Iranian young generation is not well-informed in the field of music and expressed his hope that the event improves the standing of the art in Iran.Fakhreddini suggested that Iran’s music be introduced worldwide through the setting up of stands in important art centers throughout the world.He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting had aired various programs on cultural subjects but unfortunately there had been none specifically on music.He commented that IRIB have broadcast programs without even mentioning the names of relevant composers, poets and singers.The market for recorded music in Iran is small and Iranians hardly buy any original CDs. The widespread violation of copyrights leads to the bankruptcy of companies in the music industry, Fakhreddini stated.