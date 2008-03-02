Iran, Iraq to review joint oil well issue: Hosseini

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad-Ali Hosseini here on Sunday announced that Iran and Iraq are to review issues related to the two countries joint oil wells.

He told reporters during his weekly press briefing that a joint committee, to be formed in the next two months, will discuss the issue.On the activities of the terrorist Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization members in Iraq, he said the MKO members should leave Iraq according to the decisions made by the Iraqi government.The Iraqi officials are trying to materialize the decision they made two times earlier, he added.As to allocation of a one-billion-dollar loan to Iraq, he said the amount will be spent on projects being carried out by Iranian companies.On the approach of the UN Security Council towards Iran, he urged the council to revise its past approach regarding the Islamic Republic.On the recent IAEA report on Iran's peaceful nuclear program, he said the UN nuclear watchdog has verified that the six cases have been closed and that the process of monitoring Iran's nuclear case has become ""routine"".He stressed that Iran-IAEA cooperation would continue within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.