Electricity generation capacity to exceed 110,000 MW by next March

TEHRAN- Iran's Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi announced that the country's power generation capacity is very large and is projected to surpass 110,000 megawatts by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2027), while a broad expansion of renewable energy plants is also being pursued.

Speaking to IRNA on Wednesday during his visit to North Khorasan province at Bojnord Airport, Aliabadi stated that the purpose of traveling to the provinces is to meet with the public, examine local issues and challenges, and follow up on necessary programs and projects for implementation.

Referring to the status of the country's power plants, he added that plants operate in both the public and private sectors, and that both sectors sustained damage during recent attacks.

The minister said that during the recent conflict, 4,200 megawatts of the country's power plant capacity were struck and damaged.

Aliabadi continued that the damaged state-owned power plants were repaired and returned to the grid within a short period, while private-sector plants are currently undergoing reconstruction and restoration.

Noting that the first damaged private-sector plant has already been brought back online, he emphasized that the restoration process for other plants is ongoing and that all damaged facilities are scheduled to return to the grid by next summer.

The energy minister also stressed the need to expand the country's power generation capacity, stating that current capacity is highly significant and expected to cross the 110,000-MW threshold by the end of the year.

Aliabadi added that alongside the expansion of thermal and existing power plants, a comprehensive program for developing renewable plants is under way, which can play a key role in increasing generation capacity and ensuring stable energy supply.

He stated that renewable energy development is one of the Energy Ministry's major programs for boosting production capacity and meeting the country's growing demands.

The energy minister arrived in North Khorasan province on Wednesday for a two-day visit, landing at Bojnord Airport, where he was welcomed by the provincial governor and the Leader's representative in North Khorasan.

In his first official engagement, he simultaneously inaugurated 27 solar power plants built in schools across the province, followed by the centralized inauguration of 7,800 residential units in the Golestan Township of Bojnord.

A visit to the Serani water transfer project was also among the minister's programs on the first day of his North Khorasan trip.

The minister's itinerary will continue on Thursday, with a trip to Esfarayen county, where he is scheduled to inaugurate a 100-MW solar power plant and the Behvarzi (health worker) training center building at the Esfarayen University of Medical Sciences.

The energy minister's visit to North Khorasan comes as sustainable water supply, renewable energy development, and the completion of infrastructure projects rank among the province's most critical demands and priorities, with the Serani water transfer scheme playing a decisive role in the future water security of the country's northeast.

EF/MA