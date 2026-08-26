President Pezeshkian: US economic pressure will remain futile 

TEHRAN — President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared that the United States will fail to achieve its goals through economic pressure, emphasizing that Iran will remain steadfast in its resistance.

“Just as America was unable to accomplish anything during the war—despite the bravery of our armed forces and the steadfast support of our people—it will not be able to accomplish anything through economic pressure at this stage either,” Pezeshkian stated during a high-level meeting at the Central Bank of Iran. The session reviewed key monetary, foreign-exchange, and financial indicators alongside Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, and leading academic economists.

Pezeshkian reassured the public that Iran’s economic authorities have already preemptively designed measures to neutralize external shocks. He reaffirmed Tehran's dual strategy: seeking diplomatic engagement while maintaining a strong defense against economic coercion.

“Our approach is to build understanding and resolve issues through interaction and negotiation,” Pezeshkian said. “However, we have stood firm against economic pressure so far, and we will continue to stand firm.”

The president expressed gratitude to both public and private sectors for engaging in an “economic jihad” to stabilize markets and secure essential goods. During the meeting, experts presented proposals covering budget policy, trade barrier mitigation, exchange-rate management, liquidity control, and operational plans for managing the economy during wartime and post-war conditions.

Pezeshkian underscored the need for complete synergy between the Central Bank, the cabinet, and broader economic institutions to curb inflationary expectations. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to leveraging academic expertise to guide national policymaking.

Pezeshkian’s remarks come in direct response to Washington's rollout of "Operation Economic Outcast," a sweeping economic campaign aimed at severing Iran's ties to the global financial system. The US Treasury Department recently announced sanctions blacklisting over 60 entities, individuals, and maritime vessels across Iran’s aviation, shipping, digital asset, and mining sectors, describing the initiative as an effort toward the direct economic asphyxiation of Tehran. In response, Madanizadeh announced that Iran has transitioned from a purely defensive posture to an offensive economic strategy, which focuses on expanding alternative trade routes, using local currency clearing mechanisms, enhancing customs efficiency, and deploying targeted subsidies to protect domestic purchasing power.



