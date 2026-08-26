“Narrative of Mercy” art event underway in Tehran

TEHRAN- The “Narrative of Mercy” (“Revayat-e Rahmat”) art event, featuring performances by artists from the fields of music, theater and traditional arts, is underway at Tehran’s City Theater Complex as part of Islamic Unity Week celebrations.

Organized by the Secretariat of the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the event brings together a diverse program of musical performances, theatrical works, traditional rituals and storytelling sessions, Mehr reported.

The event is running from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each evening until September 29, the report added.

The first day of the program opened with “Nava-ye Aghaz” (Opening Melody), performed by the Dafafan ensemble under the direction of Morteza Mir.

The storytelling section featured Javad Aqapour from Amol, who presents “Khorshid-e Rahmat” (Sun of Mercy). The theatrical production “Resurrection,” written by Fateh Badparva and directed by Mokhtar Mohammadi from Marivan, was also staged during the first day of the event on Wednesday.

The Maysan ensemble, led by Basem Hammadi from Ahvaz, presented regional music, while the ritual theater piece “Rain Prayer,” written by Mehdi Kashmiri and directed by Hamed Matratlobi from Bojnurd, was also part of the program.

A musical performance by Ehsan Yasin concluded the first day’s program.

The “Narrative of Mercy” event is being held to commemorate the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), bringing together artists from different regions of Iran at the City Theater Complex through September 29.

The Islamic Unity Week refers to a ceremony held every year both by Sunnis and Shia. Shia tradition holds that the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) was born on the seventeenth day of the lunar month of Rabi' al-Awwal. On the other hand, according to Sunni tradition, he was born on the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal. The event is held between two dates of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Marked first time in Iran in the mid-1980s and based on the decree of the late Imam Khomeini, the Muslims around the world observe Islamic Unity Week between these dates.

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