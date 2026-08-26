TEHRAN — Six months after Washington ignited an unprovoked and reckless war against Iran, the sheer magnitude of American strategic blindness has been laid bare for the world to see.

What was arrogant American rhetoric promising a "six-week operation" to dismantle Iran’s defensive capabilities and force capitulation has devolved into a protracted, humiliating nightmare for the White House.

Recent revelations published by Western media outlets, notably The Wall Street Journal, confirm what Tehran has maintained from the outset: the United States entered this conflict bound by deep strategic miscalculations, completely duped by Israeli instigations and its own delusional fantasy that the Iranian nation would collapse under pressure. Even within the halls of American intelligence, clear warnings were issued to President Donald Trump regarding the catastrophic foolishness of launching an assault.

Days before the initial attack on February 28, then-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard explicitly warned the Oval Office against military aggression. Intelligence assessments presented by Gabbard directly contested the reckless narrative pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who sought to trap Washington into fighting Israel’s battles. Gabbard plainly informed Trump that any attempt to target Iran’s high leadership—specifically the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei—would backfire disastrously. The intelligence chief warned that such hostile acts would only fortify Iran’s revolutionary resolve, ushering in a far more hard-line posture fully prepared to advance its national defense and nuclear posture to protect sovereignty.

Gabbard further cautioned the White House that the Islamic Republic possessed the absolute capability and willpower to choke off the strategic Strait of Hormuz, throwing global energy markets into turmoil, while inflicting severe casualties on overstretched US occupation forces across the region. Yet, blinded by the bellicose promises of Pentagon figures like War Secretary Pete Hegseth and seduced by foreign warmongers, Trump dismissed these intelligence warnings. He was thoroughly duped into believing that the Iranian government was on the verge of falling apart and that a swift blitzkrieg would yield an easy victory.

The early days of the conflict saw hollow celebrations in Florida resorts, where American politicians cheered reports of aggression without realizing they had stepped into an inescapable quagmire. Six months later, reality has shattered Washington’s illusions. Iran’s military maintains control over the nation’s defense apparatus and maritime territory, effectively dictating terms in the Persian Gulf and demonstrating that Iranian sovereignty cannot be compromised.

The succession of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Leader stands as a monumental defeat for Western planners who anticipated chaos; instead, they face a unified, unyielding leadership that refuses to yield to imperialist demands. The military and economic cost exacted upon the United States has been staggering. Washington’s forces have suffered humiliation on multiple fronts, incurring 18 dead service members and over 750 wounded troops, alongside extensive physical damage to US military bases throughout West Asia.

The relentless operational tempo has drained American strategic oil reserves, severely depleted US precision munitions stockpiles, and exposed the profound vulnerabilities of American warships navigating waters defended by Iranian anti-ship technology and tactical naval mines.

Economically, the closing of the Strait of Hormuz demonstrated Tehran’s capacity to leverage global trade dynamics, halting one-fifth of global oil and gas supply and driving fuel prices to unbearable heights across Western economies.

The resulting domestic chaos in America has shattered political consensus, leaving Trump’s approval ratings at record lows while panic spreads through the Republican Party ahead of upcoming elections. Having failed on the battlefield and seeing its military capabilities ground down by Iran’s active resistance, the White House has resorted once again to economic coercion—dubbing its latest desperate measure "Operation Economic Outcast". This shift back to a naval blockade and economic warfare is nothing more than a tacit admission of military defeat. Trump’s insistence on demanding "regime change" or complete surrender via economic asphyxiation is merely the repeated application of a failed doctrine. The stubborn insistence by the US administration that it can force Iran to its knees reveals an incredible inability to comprehend the endurance of the Iranian nation.

As regional leaders push Washington to seek an off-ramp and American internal polling shows a vast majority demanding an immediate end to the conflict, the reality remains clear: Iran’s defense posture remains unshaken, its retaliation has imposed immense costs on the aggressors, and Washington’s military adventure will go down in history as a monumental miscalculation born of supreme arrogance and flawed intelligence.

