Greek, Turkish Cypriot leaders to meet on May 23

NICOSIA (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities will hold talks again later this month, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

President Demetris Christofias, the Greek Cypriot leader, will meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Ali Talat on May 23, Stephanos Stephanou said in a statement.Further details regarding the meeting would be released at a later stage, he added.In March, Christofias and Talat decided to relaunch negotiations for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation. Six working groups and seven technical committees have been set up for the negotiations.The working groups are discussing fundamental issues like power sharing, security and property while the technical committees tackle everyday concerns.The two leaders will probably review the progress of the working groups and technical committees, aimed at facilitating full-fledged negotiations under the auspices of UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.For decades, the United Nations has continuously worked for a viable solution to the Cyprus issue.In an April 2004 referendum, Greek Cypriots rejected a comprehensive settlement plan by then UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan while Turkish Cypriots approved it.