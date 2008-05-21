Health tip:

Using hair dyes

Some studies have associated certain chemicals found in some hair dyes and coloring products to an increased risk of various types of cancer.While there has not been a definite cause-and-effect established, it's important to take precautions when dying your hair.Here are some safety tips to follow to reduce skin exposure when using hair dyes, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:Don't leave the dye in your hair longer than required -- rinse it out after the time stated on the directions.Be sure to completely rinse your hair and scalp of the dye and residue.When putting the hair dye on your hair, wear gloves.Always follow the instructions carefully.Don't mix multiple hair dyes or other products together.(Source: HealthDay News)