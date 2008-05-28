TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah has praised Iran for its “positive role” in helping to bring political stability to Lebanon.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as an important regional state, played a “fundamental political role” in Lebanon’s peace deal, he told the Mehr News Agency reporter last week in Beirut where he traveled to Lebanon to welcome the election of former army chief Michel Suleiman as president.“We expect Iran to maintain its positive role” to prove to the world that Tehran is an “important and influential country” in the region which supports regional peace and security, Alawi said.Omani minister also called on all regional and extra-regional states to support the Doha agreement.Under Arab League auspices, rival Lebanese leaders clinched a deal in the Qatari capital Doha to end the political feud between government and opposition.Under the agreement, which defused a crisis that had caused the worst civil strife since Lebanon’s 1975-1990 war, Lebanon’s parliament on Sunday elected army chief Michel Sleiman as new president.Michel Suleiman was elected unanimously, which is a “great achievement and victory” for Lebanese people and a step towards their solidarity, Alawi observed.NS/PA END MN