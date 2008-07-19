NBDL stars beat Iran basketball team

The Iranian national basketball team has been defeated in its first match playing against the NBA Developmental League stars in the U.S.

The U.S. side won a 79-60 victory over Iran before more than 2,000 spectators on Friday, Fars news reported.The match was held in four 10-minute sets according to U.S. NBA rules.Iran's national basketball team is slated to hold four friendly matches in the U.S.The Iranian outfit was invited by the NBA to play the matches in preparation for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.(Source: Press TV)