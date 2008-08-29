Hezbollah slams lack of UNSC action

Hezbollah has criticized the UN Security Council for not showing concern over recent threats made by Israeli officials against Lebanon.

""Comments, that Israeli officials make, reek of threat and aggression. A few days ago, we heard[Israeli prime minister Ehud] Olmert make threats against Lebanon and its infrastructure. So, why is it that the UN Security Council is not taking any action to prevent this Israeli aggression?"" Hezbollah Deputy Sheikh Naim Qassem said in Beirut.Last week, Olmert threatened to wage a new war against Lebanon if Hezbollah gains more political power in the country.""If Hezbollah gains more strength, we will no longer place any limitations on ourselves,"" said Olmert, adding that a future war against Lebanon would be conducted differently.""Gone are the days when wars were fought on remote and hidden battlefields while life in the cities carried on as usual,"" he said.On August 12, the Lebanese parliament voted in favor of a national unity government, including 11 opposition ministers who hold veto power in cabinet decisions.The parliament also approved a manifesto endorsed by the national unity government, which gives Hezbollah the right to defend the country and liberate Lebanese lands occupied by Israel.Israel waged a bloody war against Lebanon in the summer of 2006. After 33 days of fighting, which claimed the lives of more than 1,100 Lebanese civilians, Israel failed to achieve the pre-set objective of destroying Hezbollah.The 33-day war is widely seen as Israel's defeat in the Middle East.(Source: Aljazeera.com)