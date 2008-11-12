Sanatizadeh’s novels ready for publication

TEHRAN -- “Rustam in the 22nd Century”, a novel by the late Iranian author Abdolhossein Sanatizadeh Kermani, will be published in late November.

The book is the first volume of a 12-volume series of his novels that will be published in near future. Academian Ali Dehbashi has been selected as the editor of the collection by Sanatizadeh’s family.Abdolhossein Sanatizadeh Kermani was one of the most active Persian authors. Persian language and literature expert Franciszek Machalski called him the father of the Persian historical novel.Born in 1894 in Kerman, Sanatizadeh grew up in early 20th century, a critical time in Iran’s history. His first novel, “Trap Layers,” featured the events that led to the collapse of the Qajar Dynasty.“Mani, the Painter,” “The Lunatic Assembly,” “The Eternal Universe,” “Nader, the Conquer of the Delhi” and “The Warrior” are among his works.His books have not been published in Iran since 1941.