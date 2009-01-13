TEHRAN (Press TV) -- Iranian Defense Ministry has condemned Israel's use of unconventional and chemical weapons, including a one known as Willie Pete.

""Israel's inhumane use of chemical weapons against the defenseless people of Gaza has claimed hundreds of lives so far,"" the Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday.""The contravention by Israel of the Geneva Protocol of 1925 which strongly bans the use of white phosphorous, asphyxiating and poisonous materials against civilians during war, makes the occupying country vulnerable to international censure and prosecution,"" a part of the statement said.The Iranian Defense Ministry also requested that the UN dispatch a fact-finding committee to Gaza to probe Israeli actions against unarmed people.The statement also called for all related organizations to denounce Israel's use of white phosphorus against the people of Gaza.Israel has been targeting the impoverished region of Gaza with phosphorous bombs as resistance fighters prevent Israeli forces from advancing.Phosphorus bombs are extremely deadly weapons which cause fire on the ground and serious burns on the skin and in the lungs when inhaled. Exposure to white phosphorus can cause liver, kidney and bone damage and can possibly lead to death.