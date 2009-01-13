Why does Israel have a right to exist, but Palestine doesn’t?

This is the question of our time.For sixty years Israelis have been stealing Palestine from Palestinians. There are maps available on the Internet and in Israeli publications showing the shrinkage over time of what was once Palestine into what Palestine is today—a small number of unconnected ghettos or Bantustans.Palestine became ""the occupied territory"" from which Palestinians were ejected and Israeli settlements built for ""settlers."" Jordan, Syria and Lebanon are full of refugee camps in which Palestinians driven off their lands by Israeli force have been living for decades.Driving people off their land is strictly illegal under international law, but Israel has been getting away with it for decades.Gaza is a concentration camp of 1.5 million Palestinians who were driven from their homes and villages and collected in the Gaza Ghetto.The United Nations Relief and Works Agency was created 60 years ago in 1949 to administer refugee camps for Palestinians driven from their lands by Israel. As of 2002, the registered Palestinian refugee population was 3.9 million.Caterpillar Tractor makes a special bulldozer for Israel that is designed to knock down Palestinian homes and to uproot their orchards. In 2003 an American protester, Rachel Corrie, stood in front of one of these Caterpillars and was run over and crushed.Nothing happened. The Israelis can kill whomever they want whenever they want.They have been doing so for 60 years, and they show no sign of stopping.Currently they are murdering women and children in the ghetto that they have created for Palestinians in Gaza. The entire world knows this. The Red Cross protests it. But the Israelis brazenly claim that they are killing ""Palestinians resistance fighters who are a threat to Israel’s existence.""The American media knows that this is a lie, but does not say so.Israel has been able to slowly exterminate a people for sixty years without provoking sufficient outrage to stop it.The United States, ""Christian America,"" has been Israel’s greatest enabler in its long-term murder of the Palestinian people. Millions of ""evangelical Christians"" endorse Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestine.The rest of the world condemns the Israeli military attack on the Gaza Ghetto. Last week the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution requiring a ceasefire and the withdrawal of the Israeli from Gaza.The United States abstained.While the rest of the world condemns Israel’s inhumanity, the U.S. Congress—I should say the U.S. Knesset—rushed to endorse the Israeli slaughter of the Palestinians in Gaza.The U.S. Senate endorsed Israel’s massacre of Palestinians with a vote of 100-0.The U.S. House of Representatives voted 430-5 to endorse Israel’s massacre of Palestinians.The resolutions endorsed by 100% of the U.S. Senate and 99% of the House were written by AIPAC, as were the speeches praising Israel for its inhumanity.The U.S. Congress was proud to show that it is Israel’s puppet even when it comes to murdering women and children.The president of the United States was proud to block effective action by the UN Security Council by ordering the Secretary of State to abstain.Be a proud American. Swagger and strut. Pretend that you are not besmirched by the shame that your government has heaped upon you. Take refuge in your ignorance, fostered by 60 years of Israeli lies, that the murder of Palestinians and the theft of their lands is ""Israel’s right of self-defense.""--------Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury during president Reagan’s first term. He was Associate Editor of the Wall Street Journal. He has held numerous academic appointments, including the William E. Simon Chair, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Georgetown University, and Senior Research Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He was awarded the Legion of Honor by French President Francois Mitterrand. He is the author of Supply-Side Revolution : An Insider's Account of Policymaking in Washington; Alienation and the Soviet Economy and Meltdown: Inside the Soviet Economy, and is the co-author with Lawrence M. Stratton of The Tyranny of Good Intentions : How Prosecutors and Bureaucrats Are Trampling the Constitution in the Name of Justice. --------------(Source: vdare.com