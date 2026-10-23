Dry tea production increases 23%

TEHRAN- The head of Iran’s Tea Organization said: Dry tea production in the country has reached 26,500 tons since the beginning of this year's harvesting season, showing a 23 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Habib Jahansaz from the Ministry of Agriculture added: The harvesting season of tea gardens in Gilan and Mazandaran provinces is nearing its end in the fourth plucking, and with the continuation of the harvesting and processing of green tea leaves, dry tea production will increase until the end of the season.

The head of the country's Tea Organization, referring to the purchase of about 118,000 tons of green tea leaves from tea growers so far, stated: Of the total green tea leaves purchased, about 45 percent was first grade and 55 percent was second grade, and the value of this purchase amounts to more than 4,177 billion tomans.

Jahansaz said: About 70 percent of the guaranteed purchase of green tea leaves is the government's share, and nearly 90 percent is the share of tea processing factories.

He emphasized the government's support for domestic tea production and stated: In past years, the government has supported tea growers by undertaking part of the guaranteed purchase of green tea leaves, so that the production of this product would be economically viable.

The head of the country's Tea Organization acknowledged: Managing tea imports and improving the quality of domestically produced green tea leaves and their processing have provided the ground for increasing the competitiveness of Iranian tea with foreign products.

He continued: Currently, reputable Iranian tea brands are present in the market, and part of domestic production is exported to foreign markets.

Jahansaz said: The country's tea is exported to about 37 countries worldwide, and this year's export volume may differ from last year with the aim of allocating a larger share of production to the domestic market.

Regarding the country's need to import dry tea, he added: The country's annual need for importing this product is estimated at about 50,000 tons, and imports are carried out in accordance with the country's needs and using the exchange rate.

The head of the country's Tea Organization stated the annual production capacity of dry tea in the country as about 30,000 tons and stated: Considering the continuation of production until the end of the harvesting season, the final production statistics for this year will be determined after the completion of harvesting and processing.

EF/MA