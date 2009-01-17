Talebani says Iran-Iraq ties flourishing

TEHRAN -- Iraqi President Jalal Talabani on Friday said his country’s relations with Iran is flourishing, referring to the current close cooperation between the two neighbors in several arenas.

In his meeting with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Hassan Qashqavi in Baghdad, Telebani called for further Tehran-Baghdad ties in trade, industrial, and cultural spheres, saying that it would serve the best interests of both sides.Qashqavi, who was heading a media team to Baghdad, also stressed the need for expansion of ties between Tehran and Baghdad.Iranian ambassador to Baghdad Hassan Kazemi-Qomi, directors of Iranian TV networks, and chief editors of Iranian newspapers also attended the meeting.