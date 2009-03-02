Tehran says Hollywood’s approach toward Islam and Iran unacceptable

TEHRAN -- Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hassan Qashqavi told a press conference on Monday that Iranians are annoyed with Hollywood’s anti-Iranian and anti-Muslims movies, adding the company’s approach toward Iran is not acceptable.

Also, the art and cinema adviser to President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Javad Shamaqdari on Sunday demanded an apology from a team of visiting Hollywood actors and movie industry officials, including Annette Bening, saying films such as ""300"" and ""The Wrestler"" were ""insulting"" to Iranians, AP reported.Qashqavi said, however, the visiting Hollywood delegations that were invited by Iranian house of cinema, are particularly welcome in Iran.On a report by the British newspaper Guardian that Iran had asked the Turkish premier to mediate between Tehran and Washington, he said Erdogan’s statements were a “gesture of goodwill”, adding that Iran had asked neither Erdogan nor any other Turkish officials to do such a mediation.He said that Iran and the U.S. have each an interest section in Washington and Tehran that have been active without any problems over that past 30 years.Qashqavi also said that Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki will visit Serbia upon an invitation by his Serbian counterpart.He added that Mottaki will also attend periodic human rights conference which is going to be held in Geneva