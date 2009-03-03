Shiraz can play a role in Iran-Europe ties: Austrian envoy

SHIRAZ – Fars Province and its capital Shiraz can play an important role in expanding Iran-Europe relations, said the Austrian ambassador to Tehran on Tuesday.

The ambassador made the remarks in a meeting between a delegation from the European Union Chamber of Commerce and Shiraz mayor.The Austrian envoy said that Fars with its rich culture and economic potential can help increase relations between Iran and European countries.He also said Takhte Jamshid is a symbol of cultural grandeur of this province.He went on to say that Shiraz-Bandar Abbas railroad network, which is currently under construction, promises good prospects for Fars Province’s economic growth as it connects the province to the sea.He also referred to Austria-Iran amicable ties and expressed hope the relations between Iran and Europe would expand in the near future.Shiraz mayor also said the city has always been considered as a cultural city in a way that it has the second highest number of local newspapers after Tehran.He hoped that Shiraz-Bandar Abbas railroad will bring about an economic boom for this city