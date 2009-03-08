Karroubi vows to appoint women ministers if elected president

TEHRAN -- Mahdi Karroubi stated on Saturday that he will appoint women as ministers and presidential aides if he wins the June presidential election, a move to break the barrier in holding ministerial posts by women.

In a gathering on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Karroubi said that women should be involved in political, social, and cultural activities, Etemad Melli (national confidence) newspaper reported on Sunday.The presidential contender said generally women hold less executive posts in the world but he intends to appoint women ministers and vice presidents if he succeeds to win the elections.He said one of his most important programs will be to change the current situation including a push for more parliamentary seats for women. The former parliament speaker said he even believes that women can be members of the Guardian Council.Karroubi said when he was parliament speaker he first proposed the idea that women can run for a seat in the Assembly of Experts and that was like walking in a minefield.He went on to say that women themselves should rely on their own abilities and have self-esteem.Women have so far served as vice presidents in the successive Iranian cabinets.Karroubi, the National Confidence Party secretary general and former Majlis speaker, declared his official candidacy for the presidential elections on October 12 last year