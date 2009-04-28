Tehran Book Fair to offer Korean folk tales

TEHRAN -- The Persian version of a Korean folk tale entitled “Chung, Hyo, Ye” will be available at the 22nd Tehran International Book Fair.

The book, a collection of tales of filial devotion, loyalty, respect and benevolence from the history and folklore of Korea, is translated by Puneh Nedaii from English into Persian.“The book is the first literary book from Korea to be published in Iran and I hope that this translation will be the beginning of further cultural relations between two countries,” Nedaii told MNA.The book is a collection of ethical short stories, which highlights familiar notions in Iranian culture including respect for parents and responsibility, she said.Published by Amrud Publications, the book was compiled by the Diamond Sutra Recitation Group and was released by Yong Hwa Publications in North Korea in 2007.The Tehran International Book Fair will be held from May 6 to 16 at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla.