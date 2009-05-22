IKCO unveils micro-hybrid Samand car

TEHRAN – Iran Khodro Company on Thursday unveiled the country’s first national micro-hybrid Samand sedan.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony Deputy Industries and Mines Minister Afshin Roqani said that the micro-hybrid cars was built in line with the slogan of “Year of Conservation” that was named by the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who called for changes in consumption patterns.According to IRNA, the hybrid is a vehicle that uses two or more distinct power sources to move it, such as gasoline, natural gas, or battery. The term most commonly refers to hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which combine an internal combustion engine and one or more electric motors.He added that the technology plays a great role in fuel conservation, reducing pollution, and environmental maintenance, and called on the country’s main manufacturers to try to promote this technology in Iran