We really do walk in circles claim scientists

Researchers have discovered that when people are lost they return to the place they started when they lost their bearings.

In fact, when deprived of a compass or reference points find it impossible to walk in a straight line.It is the first time that a study has attempted to find out what actually happens when people try to walk a straight course with no idea where they are.Scientists carried out the study using global positioning system (GPS) recorders to track volunteers trekking for several hours in the Tunisian Sahara desert and Bienwald forest in Germany.They found the participants were only able to maintain a straight path when the Sun or moon was visible.As soon as either disappeared behind a cloud, the walkers started moving in circles without noticing.Dr. Jan Souman, from the Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybernetics in Tübingen, Germany, who led the research, said: “The stories about people who end up walking in circles when lost are actually true.“People cannot walk in a straight line if they do not have absolute references, such as a tower or a mountain in the distance or the sun or moon, and often end up walking in circles.”The research, published in the journal Current Biology, showed also included volunteers blind folded who also walked in circles.One of the reason could be that one leg longer or stronger than the other although the best explanation was increasing uncertainty about where straight ahead lay, said the scientists.“Small random errors in the various sensory signals that provide information about walking direction add up over time, making what a person perceives to be straight ahead drift away from the true straight ahead direction,” said Dr. Souman.Six people taking part in the study were asked to walk for several hours in the large, flat Bienwald forest.Four who made the trek on a cloudy day with the Sun hidden all walked in circles, three of them unwittingly crossing their own paths on repeated occasions.When the Sun was out, two other volunteers followed an almost perfectly straight course. They strayed off track only during the first 15 minutes of their walk, when the Sun was still obscured.Three other participants walked for several hours in the Sahara desert in southern Tunisia. Two, walking in the heat of the day, veered from their course but did not describe circles. The third walked at night, guided by the light of a full moon. After the moon disappeared behind some clouds he made several sharp turns, causing him to head back in the direction he had started from.In other tests, people who were blindfolded walked in extremely small circles, some with a diameter of less than 20 meters.Dr. Marc Ernst, group leader at the Institute, said: “The results from these experiments show that even though people may be convinced that they are walking in a straight line, their perception is not always reliable.Additional, more cognitive, strategies are necessary to really walk in a straight line.“People need to use reliable cues for walking direction in their environment, for example a tower or mountain in the distance, or the position of the Sun.”(Source: Telegraph.co.uk)