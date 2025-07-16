Iran beat S. Korea in 2025 Asian U16 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated South Korea 3-1 (25-21, 27-29, 25-22, 25-20) in the Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship Thailand 2025 on Wednesday.

Iran are scheduled to face Pakistan in Pool F on Thursday.

Arash Sadeghian’s team had previously defeated Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Kazakhstan in the preliminary stage.

This top-tier continental event is being held from July 12 to 19 in Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi, Thailand.

This tournament serves as a qualification tournament for the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U17 World Championship.

The top three teams of the tournament qualified for the 2026 World Championship as the AVC representatives.