Iran beat S. Korea in 2025 Asian U16 Volleyball Championship
July 16, 2025 - 11:35
TEHRAN – Iran defeated South Korea 3-1 (25-21, 27-29, 25-22, 25-20) in the Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship Thailand 2025 on Wednesday.
Iran are scheduled to face Pakistan in Pool F on Thursday.
Arash Sadeghian’s team had previously defeated Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Kazakhstan in the preliminary stage.
This top-tier continental event is being held from July 12 to 19 in Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi, Thailand.
This tournament serves as a qualification tournament for the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U17 World Championship.
The top three teams of the tournament qualified for the 2026 World Championship as the AVC representatives.
