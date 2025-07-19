Iran lose to Pakistan in 2025 Asian U16 Volleyball Championship final

TEHRAN – Pakistan came from two sets down to beat Iran 3-2 (22-25, 21-25, 30-28, 25-21, 15-10) in the 2025 Asian Men's U16 Volleyball Championship final on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, India defeated Japan 3-2 to win the bronze medal.

The Championship was the second edition of the Asian Men's U16 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA). The tournament was held in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand from July 12 to 19.

This tournament also served as a qualification tournament for the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U17 World Championship.

Iran, Pakistan, Japan, and India qualified for the world championship as top four teams.